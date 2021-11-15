Humana Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

