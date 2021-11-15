Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,072,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYLN traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.57. 2,454,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.70.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

