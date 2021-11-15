Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives GBX 180 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HYVE opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Friday. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.05 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £290.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

