IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 4,905 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

