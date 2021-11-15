IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

