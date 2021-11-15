IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 27 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,473 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $5,211,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $657.60 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.