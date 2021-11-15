ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,298.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.96) and last traded at GBX 1,294.91 ($16.92), with a volume of 15684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,194.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,119.67. The company has a market cap of £887.30 million and a PE ratio of 3.08.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.