IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $114.32 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

