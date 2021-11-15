IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $319.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $235.80 and a 52-week high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.