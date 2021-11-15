IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

