IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 83,294 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after acquiring an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.