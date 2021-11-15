IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,584 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $111.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

