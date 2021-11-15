Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report sales of $13.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. Immatics reported sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $40.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immatics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,011. Immatics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

