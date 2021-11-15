Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB opened at GBX 1,584.50 ($20.70) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a market cap of £15.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.78.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.