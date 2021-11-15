Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

