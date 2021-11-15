Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.
Shares of IRT stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
