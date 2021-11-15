Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $219,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

