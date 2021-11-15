Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.94% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

