Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Ingevity worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

