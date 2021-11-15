Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Purchases $351,156.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

CWAN stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

