Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Purchases $351,156.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.
CWAN stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
