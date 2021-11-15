Insider Buying: Mayur Resources Ltd (ASX:MRL) Insider Purchases A$32,066.42 in Stock

Mayur Resources Ltd (ASX:MRL) insider Charles Fear bought 173,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$32,066.42 ($22,904.59).

Mayur Resources Company Profile

Mayur Resources Ltd engages in operates as a mineral exploration company in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through Industrial Minerals, Iron, Copper and Gold, and Coal and Power segments. The Industrial Minerals segment includes limestone and the Port Moresby Lime Project. The Iron segment develops Orokolo Bay Industrial Sands Project, consisting of construction sands, magnetite sand, and heavy mineral sands.

