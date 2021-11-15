Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Sells $214,984.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

