Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Sells $214,984.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $155.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.