Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sells $4,492,068.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 111,300 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,492,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

