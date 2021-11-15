Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Sells $1,349,558.70 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACGL stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 521,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 231,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

