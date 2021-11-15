Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055,622 shares in the company, valued at C$110,131,182.02.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching C$52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market cap of C$61.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.02.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

