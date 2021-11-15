Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 10,424 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of Clearfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24.

CLFD opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.45 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

