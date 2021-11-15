Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Sells $1,104,050.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $224.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.71 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 411.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 90.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

