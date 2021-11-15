Insider Selling: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Sells $51,264.00 in Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $15,157.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $7.04 on Monday. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBOX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at about $10,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Natixis bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at about $3,508,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

