Insider Selling: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) SVP Sells 19,436 Shares of Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Amundi bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.