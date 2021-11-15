Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $315,240.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $315,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $105.46 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

