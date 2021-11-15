Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00.

IMXI traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. 121,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,286. The company has a market cap of $632.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 819,230 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,757,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after buying an additional 213,722 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

