Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells $3,639,600.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,840,674.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

