Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total value of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,245,654.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$202,279.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$5.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

