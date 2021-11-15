Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells $59,300.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $507.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

