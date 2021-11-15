Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells $262,813.95 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $129.77 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

