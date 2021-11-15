Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 56.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.