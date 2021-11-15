Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $134.27 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $109.46 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.55.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

