Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 264,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,098,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

