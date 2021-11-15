Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 818.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $562.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

