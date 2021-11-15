Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

ITP stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.87. 339,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,997. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$21.28 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

