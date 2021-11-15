Invesco Ltd. Has $70.08 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.97% of Mesa Laboratories worth $70,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $1,953,385. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $313.51 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $327.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

