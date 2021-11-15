Invesco Ltd. Purchases 719,453 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $68,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

