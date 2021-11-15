Invesco Ltd. Sells 16,864 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $75,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $203.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

