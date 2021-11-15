Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,737,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,268,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $72,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,033,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 483,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE SPH opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $963.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.