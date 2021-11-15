IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.42.

IQV opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

