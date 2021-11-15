IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.30

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $498.25 million, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,690 shares of company stock worth $807,529. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

