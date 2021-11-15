Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.29. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $191.77 and a 1 year high of $259.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.