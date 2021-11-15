Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 784,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.00. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,211. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

