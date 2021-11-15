Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

