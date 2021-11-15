iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 82,665 shares in the last quarter.

HEEM opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

