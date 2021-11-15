iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000.

Shares of ACWF stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

